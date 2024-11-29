1,121 Individuals Get Loan Under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' Scheme
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Under Punjab Chief Minister's 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' scheme, 1121 individuals have been provided loans and they have started constructing their homes.
The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) released the statistics of beneficiaries on Friday. DG PHATA Saif Anwar Jappa said owners of the under-construction houses would soon receive their second installment. A total of over Rs. 878 million has been disbursed to 1121 applicants for constructing houses.
By the end of 2024, an additional 6,000 individuals will be provided with loans.
In this regard, three microfinance institutions are verifying 130,000 applicants for loan disbursement. Saif Anwar Jappa clarified that by the end of the current financial year, loans will be provided to 40,000 applicants who have submitted their requests.
Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, loan disbursement is being ensured based on 100% merit. Interested individuals can submit their loan applications through the online portal or by calling the toll-free number 080009100.
