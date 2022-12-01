1122 Bajaur rescued 345 persons in 362 emergencies in Nov

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Muhammad Saad Khan on Thursday said that 1122 Bajaur rescued 345 persons in 362 emergencies including accidents during the month of November.

He said that Rescue 1122 Bajaur received a total of 9,354 calls from November 1 to November 30, of which 362 were emergency calls, adding that the Resuce staff responded to 29 road traffic accidents, 228 medical emergencies, 5 fights and shooting incidents, 6 fires and 16 other various emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes, providing first aid to some patients on the spot and shifted other to hospitals.

Apart from this, under the patient referral service, 78 patients were transferred within the district and to various major hospitals of the province under the supervision of Rescue1122 trained staff.

District Emergency Officer Mohammad Saad Khan urged masses to avoid false calls and support Rescue 1122 Bajaur in furthering this mission of a safe society.