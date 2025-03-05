1122 Completes Rescue Operation In Bannu; 41 People Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 10:20 AM
BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The emergency service 1122 has completed rescue operation here in the wake of terrorists ' attack and recovered 41 individuals trapped under the debris, including women and children.
According to the spokesperson of 1122, as many as 30 injured and 11 dead bodies were recovered from the blast sites.
The operation was supervised by the District Emergency Officer, with the District Emergency Officer of Karak also present at the scene.
Rescue 1122 medical technicians provided immediate medical aid to the injured at the site and in the hospital.
Teams from Rescue 1122 Bannu were assisted by Rescue 1122 Karak and Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat in the operation.
