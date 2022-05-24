UrduPoint.com

1122 Continues Dousing Operation At Koh-e-Suleman Hill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the firefighters of RESCUE-1122 Dera Ismail Khan alongside the Balochistan administration continued the dousing operation for third consecutive day to extinguish fire erupted at Koh-e-Suleman hills

RESCUE-1122 DI Khan spokesman said that a total of 50 firefighters were deployed to take part in this dousing operation. He said the teams managed to douse fire at 70 percent of the area while efforts were being made to clear the remaining area within next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sherani Asmatullah and the Forest Department Balochsitan appreciated the efforts of RESCUE-1122 DI Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

