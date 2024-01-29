1122 prepares plans for safety of tourists visiting snowfall areas: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Emergency Service Rescue-1122 has prepared an emergency preparation plan for safety of tourists visiting snowfall areas.

Director General Dr Khateer Ahmed said here on Monday that safety measures have been completed for the tourists to enjoy the snowfall, adding that the operational vehicles and staff have been deployed at specific points established at prominent tourist’s places.

He said that rescue stations equipped with additional resources including ambulances, equipment and manpower have also been established at tourist spots to timely respond to any emergency.

The DG advised the public to dial 1122 in case of any accident or emergency.

