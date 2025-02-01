1122 provides assistance to people in 542 emergencies during January

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 provided help in a total of 542 emergencies being reported during the last month.

According to Rescue 1122, help was provided to 503 injured patients during various emergencies while medical assistance was provided to people in 35 road traffic accidents, 219 medical emergencies and 32 fire incidents.

Under the ambulance referral service, 236 patients were shifted to various hospitals under the supervision of trained staff of Rescue 1122. The Rescue 1122 control room received 4522 calls in the month of January.

On the instructions of Director General 1122 Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan fire safety and lifesaving trainings sessions were held at various schools, colleges, universities and community levels under supervision of District Emergency Officer.

