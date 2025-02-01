1122 Provides Assistance To People In 542 Emergencies During January
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 provided help in a total of 542 emergencies being reported during the last month.
According to Rescue 1122, help was provided to 503 injured patients during various emergencies while medical assistance was provided to people in 35 road traffic accidents, 219 medical emergencies and 32 fire incidents.
Under the ambulance referral service, 236 patients were shifted to various hospitals under the supervision of trained staff of Rescue 1122. The Rescue 1122 control room received 4522 calls in the month of January.
On the instructions of Director General 1122 Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan fire safety and lifesaving trainings sessions were held at various schools, colleges, universities and community levels under supervision of District Emergency Officer.
APP/aiq/mds/
Recent Stories
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..
Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes
Light rain expected Saturday
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1122 provides assistance to people in 542 emergencies during January47 seconds ago
-
Ayesha elected Secretary Sports PEF54 seconds ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority inaugurate awareness campaign regarding Sindhi language11 minutes ago
-
DFP seeks world intervention to stop bloodshed in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
AJK leaders pay tribute to Kashmiris' bravery against Indian oppression21 minutes ago
-
Snow-loving tourists swarm Northern Pakistan's popular destinations: report21 minutes ago
-
Huge cache of fireworks seized,Two arrested1 hour ago
-
Independent journalism faces state repression in IIOJK, India1 hour ago
-
Northern Pakistan's winter charm lures European travel vloggers: report1 hour ago
-
PTI avoids political discourse, yet solutions lie in dialogue: Advisor11 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of police officers’ torture on elderly man in Multan11 hours ago
-
DPO Shorkot holds open court, vows to tackle crime and corruption12 hours ago