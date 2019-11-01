UrduPoint.com
1122 Rescues 3445 Emergency Victims In October

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:25 PM

1122 rescues 3445 emergency victims in October

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3445 emergency victims in 3417 operations conducted in different areas of the district during October .

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman on Friday chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 including 1168 road traffic accidents, 1835 medical emergencies, 61 fire incidents, 83 crimes and 329 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore out of 3445 rescued victims, 1194 have been provided first aid at the spot and 2135 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122.

