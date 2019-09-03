UrduPoint.com
1122 Rescues 6248 Persons In August

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:49 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service RESCUE-1122 responded to 6586 incidents during the months of August and provided emergency services to 6248 persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service RESCUE-1122 responded to 6586 incidents during the months of August and provided emergency services to 6248 persons.

In its performance report issued here Tuesday it was said that last month 1495 accidents, 112 incident of fire, 4529 medical emergencies, 49 incident of drowning, 8 building collapse, 104 criminal and 289 others were reported to 1122.

It said that 161 persons lost their lives in various incidents while 1122 responding to each emergency in 6 minutes and 10 seconds average time provided relief to masses. Meanwhile as many as 22 thousand persons were trained about various emergency situations.

