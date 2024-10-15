1122 Rescues Goat From 65 Feet Deep Well
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Rescue 1122 Dir Lower on Tuesday rescued a goat that had fallen into a deep well in Manyal area of Maidan tehsil here.
According to Rescue 1122, information was received about a goat, fallen into a 65 feet deep well.
A rescue team was dispatched to the site to rescue the goat that was still alive.
The rescue team, while applying its professional techniques and gadgets, safely retrieved the goat from the deep well and handed it over to the owner.
The area people thanked the rescue team for their intime action and professional capabilities.
APP/aiq/vak
