1122 rescues passengers' lives in Sutlej

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Boat passengers were rescued to a safe place as a passenger boat stopped sailing in River Sutlaj near Judhiana during early morning Wednesday.

According to a rescue official the engine of passenger boat stopped functioning in the middle of the river, the sailors took the boat to a safe spot with the help of passengers and rescue officials.

He further informed the occupants of boat were afraid of losing their lives before the arrival of rescue team.