1122 responds 516 emergencies in one month in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The emergency service Rescue 1122 responded to 516 emergencies in district Lakki Marwat during the month of November and shifted 507 patients to hospital after necessary medical treatment and first-aid.

In a statement issued here Friday, it was said that 1122 Lakki Marwat received a total of 7833 calls during last month, including 5886 unnecessary and fake calls and 1431 informational phone calls.

1122 responded timely to 72 traffic accidents, 14 fires, 11 fights and gunshots and 15 different types of recovery incidents during the period in which three persons died while 507 patients were shifted to hospitals after the first-aid.

Similarly 94 patients were transported from one Tehsil to another within the district while 145 cases were transferred from one district to another. Meanwhile, a total of 249 patients benefited from the Rescue 1122 referral service.