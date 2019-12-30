1122 service to be extended in KP far flung areas to facilitate Tourists : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Minister Atif Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Minister Atif Khan announced on Monday that the Rescue 1122 service with more ambulances would be made functional soon in various far flung areas of KP province for the facilitation of domestic and foreign tourists visiting there.

Talking to private news channel, KP government has finalized a plan to launch medical and emergency services in rural areas of the province to provide quality medical facilities to the visitors of far flung areas at their doorstep.

He shared that government was bringing proper traffic management system and providing all required equipment to hospitals in the province, adding that government was modernizing health sector to resolve the difficulties being faced by public specially the tourists.

"We have plans to recruit more trained doctors, paramedical staff and quality medicine facilities in various health units of KP to overcome lack of emergency facilities for tourists who always required these facilities in critical situations", he added.

He assured that other issues faced by tourists in emergency would also be resolved on priority and every support would be provided to it.

"Pakistan has huge potential in tourism. It is full of historical and cultural sites for local as well as international tourists," he said.

He said the Federal government in coordination with all stakeholders to boost tourism in the country by removing all hurdles and misconception about our country to foreigners' visits to the tourist destinations, particularly to Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said after a long time domestic tourism has increased specially in Malamjabba where visitors complained about lack of medical emergency facilities.

However, for the purpose KP government has planned to extend these facilities in far flung areas of the province, he added.

Minister said aside from this emergency medical services, the KP government previously launched an app called KPtourism, to facilitate both domestic and foreign tourists during a visit to the northern areas of Pakistan.

With this tourism app, the government is hoping to attract millions of foreign tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in five years and generate a huge revenue, he added.

All these apps by the KP government are launched to facilitate the needs of people who live in the province or are planning to visit it.

It is highly recommended to download these apps if anyone is planning to visit northern areas of Pakistan in the coming days.

He also explained that to cover the increasing rush of visitors at Tourist spots in KP, government has started various projects which are under progress for development of tourism in the province including four integrated tourist zones and 14 new tourist destinations.