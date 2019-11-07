1122 to provide emergency services during national games: DG

The emergency service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122 would provide emergency medical services to player during the upcoming national games, said Director General 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The emergency service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122 would provide emergency medical services to player during the upcoming national games, said Director General 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed.

He said 1122 has completed all the preparations and a state of the art medical response unit bus equipped with mini operation theater, ICU, Lab, OPD and other medical instruments has already been deployed to Peshawar sports Complex, adding that 15 to 20 persons can be handled by the unit.

He said 1122 ambulances and medical technicians would also be deployed along with emergency medical kits to the complex to cater the need of players in case of any medical emergency.