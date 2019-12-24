1122 to start services in five more districts in Peshawar

Emergency Rescue Services 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to extend its services to five more districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Emergency Rescue Services 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to extend its services to five more districts of the province.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Director General Recue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad here on Tuesday.

Dr Khateer said that 300 rescue workers that have recently completed training would be deputed in these districts including Swabi, Hungu, Karak, Malkand and Bajaur. He said that rescue stations have been established in these five districts and necessary equipment and operational vehicles have been provided.

He said that provision of service would start for December 25 in these districts adding the ambit of service would be extended to far flung areas of these areas in future.