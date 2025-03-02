Open Menu

112,300 Families To Get Pay Orders In Sialkot Dist Under Ramazan Package: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Under the Punjab government's Ramazan package, Rs10,000 each will be distributed to 112,300 families of Sialkot district through pay orders.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial while addressing a special joint meeting of the Secretary Union Councils and Revenue Staff regarding the distribution of pay orders at the Anwar Club Auditorium, Sialkot.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, AC Pasrur Qamar Manj, Deputy Director Local Government Umer Amjad Baig, Tehsildars of all four tehsils and ADLGs were also present on this occasion.

Langrial said that this year the Punjab government has decided to provide the Ramazan package through pay order, which aims to ensure the transparent distribution of relief funds to the deserving families.

He said that about 1,50,000 families had been registered under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry in 148 union councils of Sialkot district by February 15. He said that up to 3 million families across Punjab will benefit from the Ramazan package worth Rs. 30 billion, in which 112,300 families of Sialkot district will receive Rs1.12 billion.

