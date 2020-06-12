11,231 COVID-19 SOPs violations reported in last 24 hours

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told on Friday that 11,231 violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were registered across Pakistan in last 24 hours.

Some 1,325 markets/shops, 17 industries and 1,437 transporters were cautioned, fined, sensitised and sealed on violations the SOPs.

The forum was apprised that 1,279 smart lockdowns have been enforced in different areas of the country to check fast spread of pandemic in the country.

The meeting was told that special teams were operating across the country to ensure implementation of SOPs.

NCOC was apprised that 536, SOPs violations were registered in AJK in last 24 hours. Some 57 markets,shops sealed and 76 transporters were fined on detecting SOPs violations.12 lockdown were also enforced.

Some 323 violations were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan. 64 markets, shops, one industry and 122 transports were fined closed, sealed on violations in GB.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,826 violations were reported.

230 shops, 123 transports were fined, sealed or closed.1,958 individuals were also fined on SOPs violations in last 24 hours.414 lockdown were enforced in the province.

In Punjab, 3,516 violations were registered. Some 765 markets, shops, 8 industries and 980 transports were fined, sealed or closed.844 smart lockdowns were enforced which impacted the population of 15,200.

Likewise, 646 violations were reported in Sindh.93 shops, markets, one industry and 19 transports were fined, sealed or closed.

As many 384 violations were reported in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 44 hotels, 116 shops, 7 industries and 117 transports were fined, sealed or closed.

9 areas including 10,000 population of ICT were under smart lockdown. The sector G-9/2 and G-9/3 Islamabad along with Markez Karachi Company will be sealed from 13 June 2020.

Chief secretaries of provinces, AJK, GB and ICT representatives participated in the meeting through video link.

