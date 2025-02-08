11,236 Proclaimed Criminals Arrested In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Safe Punjab Vision and on the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is continuing its crackdown against dangerous criminals and proclaimed criminals.
Giving details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that 11,236 proclaimed criminals wanted in serious incidents were arrested in Lahore, Punjab, during the current year. The arrested proclaimed criminals include 3,442 in Category A and 7,794 in Category B. Punjab Police also arrested 4677 court absconders. The arrested criminals include 918 of category A and 3759 of category B. During the operations, 2724 target offenders (habitual criminals) were also arrested, including 1044 of category A, 1680 of category B, and 6 declared criminals wanted for serious crimes were arrested from abroad and transferred to Pakistan.
The spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that 2373 proclaimed offenders were arrested in the provincial capital Lahore in one month. These include 1914 court absconders and 1036 target offenders (habitual criminals).
The IG Punjab appreciated the police teams for the successful operations and issued orders to further intensify the crackdown. The cases should be completed quickly through effective investigation, and the criminals should be given real punishment. He directed RPOs and DPOs to personally monitor crackdowns and targeted operations against dangerous criminals.
