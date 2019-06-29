1125-acre state land worth Rs1.5bln retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Bahawalnagar and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday conducted a joint operation in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, against illegal occupants and retrieved 1,125 acres of state land worth Rs1.5 billion According to a handout issued here, the operation was conducted on the instructions of ACE Director General Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration Bahawalnagar and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday conducted a joint operation in Chishtian Bahawalnagar , against illegal occupants and retrieved 1,125 acres of state land worth Rs1.

5 billion According to a handout issued here, the operation was conducted on the instructions of ACE Director General Punjab. The retrieved land, owned by the Punjab Irrigation Department, had been occupied by Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, PML-N MNA, and Arshad Gujjar, in Chishtian.

A spokesman for ACE Punjab said that 6,000-kanal state land was still in the use of illegal occupants, and a joint operation against them was in progress.