UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1125-acre State Land Worth Rs1.5bln Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:52 PM

1125-acre state land worth Rs1.5bln retrieved

The district administration Bahawalnagar and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday conducted a joint operation in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, against illegal occupants and retrieved 1,125 acres of state land worth Rs1.5 billion According to a handout issued here, the operation was conducted on the instructions of ACE Director General Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration Bahawalnagar and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday conducted a joint operation in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, against illegal occupants and retrieved 1,125 acres of state land worth Rs1.

5 billion According to a handout issued here, the operation was conducted on the instructions of ACE Director General Punjab. The retrieved land, owned by the Punjab Irrigation Department, had been occupied by Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, PML-N MNA, and Arshad Gujjar, in Chishtian.

A spokesman for ACE Punjab said that 6,000-kanal state land was still in the use of illegal occupants, and a joint operation against them was in progress.

Related Topics

Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Bahawalnagar Chishtian Billion

Recent Stories

3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, ..

5 minutes ago

BISE Bannu announces Matric, class 9th and 10th re ..

22 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry achiev ..

2 minutes ago

SIUT's Student Volunteer Program Summer Session Co ..

2 minutes ago

Levies force recovers body in Duki

2 minutes ago

Irrigation deptt launches crackdown on water pilfe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.