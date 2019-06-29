1125 acres state land costing Rs 1.5 bln retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration Bahawalnagar and Anti-corruption Punjab on Friday conducted a joint operation in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar against illegal occupants and retrieved 1125 acres (9000 kanal) state land.

According to a hondout issued here, the operation was launched on the special instructions of Director General Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab.

The retrieved state land costing Rs 1.5 billion owned by Punjab Irrigation Department was under the use of illegal occupants i.e. Ehsan-ul-Haq Bajwa, PML-N MNA and Arshad Gujjar, in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar district.

The spokesman of Anti-corruption Punjab stated that as per source report, Director ACE Bahawalpur Imran Raza Abbasi ordered constitution of a team comprising Deputy Director ACE Bahawalnagar and Assistant Director ACE Bahawalpur which conducted inquiry of the state land.

The team submitted its inquiry report reflecting that the state land was under the use of illegal occupants for a long period of time which prompted joint operation for retrieval of land.

The inquiry report further revealed that 6000 kanal state land is still under their illegal use against which joint operation is in progress.