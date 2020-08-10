112,519 saplings planted in Faisalabad on Tiger Force Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A record 112,519 saplings were planted at 16 places of the district on Tiger Force Day, under the PM's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali giving details of block plantation here Monday said that 6,000 saplings were planted in Wapda Town in Tehsil city and 1000 at Lawyers Colony Canal Expressway; 2000 at D-Ground Opposite Technical High school Madina Town; 2500 at sports Complex D-type; 3000 in Kaleem Shaheed Park Nadwala Road while 2000 saplings were planted at Lyallpur Park back side of the Agricultural University.

He further informed that 10,000 saplings planted at PARAS Campus on Jhang road, 1000 in Dijkot, 2000 in Chak 584 GB of Jaranwala Tehsil, 18000 in 363-GB of Tehsil Jaranwala.

Likewise, 5000 in 172-GB of Tehsil Samundari, 1075 in New Samundari from Gojra mor to new Sammundri, 19500 Plants in Chak 558 GB at Mamoun Kanjan of Tehsil Tandlianwala, 1444 plants by Municipal Committee Office, Assistant Commissioner and Health Office, 3000 saplings were planted at Sports Complex Tehsil Chak Jhumra and 35000 saplings were planted by the District education Authority in government schools across the district.

He said the events were attended by members of the Assembly, administrative officers and more than 2,000 volunteers of the Tiger Force.

He said that departments, Tiger Force and the citizens made 13,682 GreenSelfies on a day.