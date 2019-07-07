11270 candidates appeared in ETEA Engineering Entrance Test 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Entrance Test for Academic Session 2019-20 of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar was successfully conducted here on Sunday in which around 11270 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan appeared for the entrance test.

Altogether, 729 female candidates and 10539 male candidates appeared in all centers simultaneously at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat and DI Khan centers said the spokesperson of UET.

The test was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The result will be announced on July 8, 2019 (Monday) and will be available on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk). The same will be displayed on www.enggentrancetest.pk.

The Secretary Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Manzoor Ahmad expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the Entrance Test held simultaneously in major cities of the province. He said, on the directives of KP government and Peshawar High Court, the entrance test has been arranged in-door for the first time across the province.

"The decision is taken for the facilitation of candidates and to ensure full security of test", adding, "a team comprised of Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners made physical inspection to the centers to make sure test is held transparently", he remarked.

He also appreciated the efforts of CCPO Peshawar, Karim Khan for providing fool proof security at the test centers.

The Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain said that test centers have been increased to provide candidates a comfortable environment in major cities including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat and DI Khan.

This was the first time we conducted the test indoor that took place with no pilferage and mishap. He thanked the Higher education Department for assuring full cooperation under the supervision of Secretary Higher Education, Mr. Manzoor Ahmad. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Misbah Ullah, Director Admissions for the successful execution of the test.

At Peshawar Centre, a total of 4601 candidates appeared in the test with 4386 candidates for admission in engineering disciplines and 215 candidates appeared for Computer Science group including 290 female candidates.

At Abbottabad Center among 1667 candidates, 1611 candidates appeared for engineering group whereas 56 candidates for the computer science group.

At Swat Centre, 956 candidates appeared in the test with 923 candidates for engineering disciplines and 33 candidates appeared for Computer Science group, Mardan Center 1289 candidates appeared in the test with 1254 for engineering disciplines and 35 for CS, Kohat Center 944 candidates appeared in the test with 916 for engineering disciplines, and 28 for CS.

Similarly, at Malakand center, 787 candidates appeared in the test with 767 for engineering group and 21 for CS while at DI Khan Center 1024 candidates appeared in the test with 984 candidates for engineering disciplines and 40 candidates appeared for Computer Science in the entrance test.

VC Khyber Medical University, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed, Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering UET, Prof. Dr. M. Naeem Arbab, Executive Director ETEA, Sharafat Rabbani, Director Admissions UET Peshawar Dr. Misbahullah, Nek Muhammad Khan, Treasurer UET Peshawar, Haroon Khan, Controller of Examinations UET Peshawar, ETEA Officials, faculty members and administrative staff of UET were also present on the occasion.