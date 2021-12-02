UrduPoint.com

112,793 Complaints Received At IGP Complaint Center In 2021

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:13 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday said that the complaints received from citizens on IGP complaint center 1787 and Prime Minister's Delivery Portal (PMDU) through call, sms, e-mail, post and other sources should be fixed within stipulated time

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that he was personally monitoring 1787 IGP complaint center and PMDU portal to further improve the performance of police.

In the light of the instructions of IG Punjab, AIG complaints Asad Sarfraz Khan chaired a meeting at central police office. In this meeting, focal persons of 1787 IGP complaint cell and Prime Minister's Delivery Portal were directed to take immediate steps to improve process of resolving public grievances.

He said that immediate action should be taken in redressal of grievances including delay in registration of cases, change of investigation and other grievances so that there would be no shortcoming in resolving citizens issues and timely delivery of justice.

He said that weekly performance of complaint center 1787 and Prime Minister's Delivery Portal would be presented to IG Punjab.

Briefing about the details of complaints received on IGP complaint center 1787 and Prime Minister's Delivery Portal, the AIG complaints said that so far this year 112,793 complaints have been received on IG Punjab Complaint Center 1787 in which Punjab police teams have completed proceedings on 94768 complaints, whereas the rest of complaints were in last phase of processing. Likewise, 81644 complaints have been received by Punjab police on PMDU this year and legal action has been completed on 76,646 complaints.

