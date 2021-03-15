113 acres land retrieved in eight months: Regional Director ACE

Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said that during the eight months of his tenure, his entire team and officers of relevant departments got retrieved 113 acres and 3 kanals of government land worth over Rs 391.6 million from the illegal occupants

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:

He expressed these views while talking to officers and staff in his office here on Monday on the occasion of his transfer as Regional Director Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi.

He said that more than Rs 1.28 billion was recovered directly and indirectly from the defaulters of government departments and was deposited in national exchequer.

He highlighted that 871 inquiries and 236 cases were disposed off during this period, while 45 officers and personnel from grade one to grade eighteen and 28 persons wanted in other cases were also arrested during the trap raid.

He further said that during his tenure, he sent challans of 121 cases to the ACE court. He said that action was taken against 106 petrol pumps and imposed Rs 364,000 fine, while four cases were registered.

