UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

113 Acres Land Retrieved In Eight Months: Regional Director ACE

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:03 PM

113 acres land retrieved in eight months: Regional Director ACE

Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said that during the eight months of his tenure, his entire team and officers of relevant departments got retrieved 113 acres and 3 kanals of government land worth over Rs 391.6 million from the illegal occupants

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said that during the eight months of his tenure, his entire team and officers of relevant departments got retrieved 113 acres and 3 kanals of government land worth over Rs 391.6 million from the illegal occupants.

He expressed these views while talking to officers and staff in his office here on Monday on the occasion of his transfer as Regional Director Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi.

He said that more than Rs 1.28 billion was recovered directly and indirectly from the defaulters of government departments and was deposited in national exchequer.

He highlighted that 871 inquiries and 236 cases were disposed off during this period, while 45 officers and personnel from grade one to grade eighteen and 28 persons wanted in other cases were also arrested during the trap raid.

He further said that during his tenure, he sent challans of 121 cases to the ACE court. He said that action was taken against 106 petrol pumps and imposed Rs 364,000 fine, while four cases were registered.

app/ir

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Rawalpindi Gujranwala From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

10 minutes ago

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 85 Li ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition Factions of Armenian Parliament Demand ..

3 minutes ago

Annual Anti-Racism Week Kicks Off in South Africa

3 minutes ago

Distt admin launch anti-encroachment operation

3 minutes ago

Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser to PM, inaugurated st ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.