113 Couples Approved For 'Dhee Rani'program

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Deputy Director(DD) Social Welfare,Zaiba Andaleeb said on Wednesday that the Tehsil verification committees approved the documents of 113 couples for Chief Minister 'Dhee Rani' program in all four districts.

According to a spokesperson,She said total 40 couples from Sargodha ,23 from Khushab and 25 each from Mianwali and Bhakkar districts approved for ‘Dhee Rani Program’.

The DD Social Welfare further stated that the data for Sargodha division were forwarded to the provincial committee.In Punjab,the proposal for the first phase involves arranging weddings for 1,500 couples,with another 1,500 planned for the second phase,she said.

Zaiba Andaleeb further said over 3,000 applications were received and a ballot system would be used to finalize participants.

The "Dhee Rani" program would be held in the second or third week of February 2025 across the four districts of Sargodha division,she added.

Each couple would be allowed to bring 20 guests and as part of the initiative,Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif would provide each couple with a dowry and a cash gift of Rs 100, 000,DD concluded.

