113 kg drug recovered, drug peddler held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force ANF (in collaboration with Intelligence Dept) held a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from his possession here on Sunday, informed ANF spokesman.

During the course of action, ANF intercepted Mazda Truck bearing registration No. LES 6415 registered 2009 and apprehend Rana Hamza (driver) s/o Khalid Mehmood resident of Gujranwala, at Mandi Mor Islamabad.

The ANF recovered huge quantity of drug 113.400 Kgs from secret cavity of the truck.

Further investigation is under process.