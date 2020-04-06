UrduPoint.com
113 Liters Contaminated Milk, Maund Of Stale Meat Disposed Of In Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:49 PM

113 liters contaminated milk, maund of stale meat disposed of in Mansehra

The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide quality edible items to people

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide quality edible items to people.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mansehra-II Sundas Irshad along with a veterinary doctor of the Livestock department visited milk and butcher shops in bazaar and disposed of 113 liters contaminated milk and a maund of substandard meat during inspection.

The AAC warned shopkeepers of strict action against overcharging or selling of substandard food commodities to masses.

He said the district administration would make no compromise on food quality and added that drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately.

