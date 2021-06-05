113 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :About 113 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25,589 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 806,398 people were screened for the virus till June 4 out of which 113 more were reported positive in last 24 hours.

As many as 24,262 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 287 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.