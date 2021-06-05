UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

113 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

113 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :About 113 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25,589 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 806,398 people were screened for the virus till June 4 out of which 113 more were reported positive in last 24 hours.

As many as 24,262 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 287 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan June Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

1 hour ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

1 hour ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

1 hour ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

1 hour ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

2 hours ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.