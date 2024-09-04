113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships

(@FahadShabbir)

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has announced the names of its 113 students, who have been selected for scholarships to study at top universities and receive training at industrial institutions in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has announced the Names of its 113 students, who have been selected for scholarships to study at top universities and receive training at industrial institutions in China.

The NAVTTC, in collaboration with the Chinese-Commercial Culture-Technical Training Employment (CCTE), organized an international China scholarship ceremony at the Center of Excellence H-9, Islamabad, aimed at enhancing youth skills and employment. The purpose of the event was to equip the youth with technical skills through the Pak-China joint degree/diploma program, which is part of the CCTE initiatives.

Through this program, high-quality Pakistani skilled talents will be trained for industrial cooperation between the two countries, and the career development level of Pakistani youth will be enhanced. Under this program, 113 students undergoing training in various fields across the country, under the NAVTTC, were selected after various exams.

In the first phase, these students were given an 8-month Chinese language course at the local level, after which Chinese teachers conducted their online test. The 113 students who passed the test were selected for one-year training in China.

Among these students, 11 are female.

These students will first receive top-notch training in their respective fields at the best universities in China, followed by practical training at leading industrial institutions in China, and those who meet their standards will be offered employment there.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that these scholarships, offered by the governments of Pakistan and China, aim to support the skill development and employment of young Pakistanis in various fields such as technology, engineering, and vocational training, reflecting the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese government has expressed its commitment to empowering Pakistani youth to excel in their respective fields.

He mentioned that this scholarship program is a valuable opportunity for our youth to acquire skills and experience that will enhance their employability. He added that by taking advantage of these scholarships, they will be able to contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

U"nder the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, we have opened the doors for our youth by imparting vocational and technical training skills to them so that they can play a vital role in the development of the country", he said adding, "Prime Minister of Pakistan has reiterated time and again that youth is our valuable asset, and we are trying to equip our youth according to their talent and expertise".

He emphasized that the priority of the present government is to extend full cooperation and support concerning technical and vocational training.

He appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC and stated that under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, NAVTTC is executing the country’s largest-ever skill development program, aiming to provide skill training to youth and bring them up to international standards.

The chairman also appreciated the role of the Chinese government in supporting the youth skill development program. He said that this will create opportunities for Pakistani youth to excel and make a positive impact in their communities.

Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while appreciating the institution’s performance, said that it is a matter of pride for Pakistan that our youth are receiving training from great industrial powers like China. This also proves that our youth possess immense potential.

At the end of the ceremony, Chairperson Gulmina Bilal expressed gratitude to the participants and said that all of this was made possible due to the special instructions and guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Chairman of the Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.