113 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

113 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 113 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Skandar said here on Monday that 69 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Faisalabad, 12 in Rawalpindi, two each in Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Jhang, Nankana Sahib and Pakpattan, one each in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, and Vehari.

He said that total cases of Covid were recorded 520,810 while death toll 13,606 and recoveries at 504,276.

He said the health department conducted 7428 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after that the overall number of corona tests reached as 118,881,985.

The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 1.5 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 2.6 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.8 per cent and Bahawalpur 0.9 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above 12 yearsof age should get themselves vaccinated immediately as vaccination was the only and effectivetreatment against corona.

