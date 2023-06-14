UrduPoint.com

113 Newly Elected LG Representatives Take Oath

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :One hundred thirteen newly elected representatives of Local Government took the oath of office here Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali administered oath at Darbar Hall of Deputy Commissioner Secretariat.

Those who took oath include 10 candidates of Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja, 9 of Union Committees of Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah of Municipal Corporation Nawabshah and specified candidates of 5 union councils of tehsil Nawabshah. Those administered oaths include women, youth and minority members.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali and District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar congratulated the newly elected members on specified seats and expressed the hope that the members would work with dedication for the development and prosperity of the people of their respective areas.

