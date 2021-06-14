113 police officials donated blood

A blood donation camp was organized in cooperation with Sundas Foundation at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters for Thalassemia patients on Monday to mark occasion of Blood donation Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A blood donation camp was organized in cooperation with Sundas Foundation at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters for Thalassemia patients on Monday to mark occasion of Blood donation Day.

According to police spokesman, the camp was held on the special directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP).

More than 113 police personnel donated blood for Thalassemia patients.

Addressing on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that every officer and personnel is committed to donate blood. We will protect the citizens till the last drop of the blood and save them against deadly diseases like Thalassemia adding that to help ailing humanity is a noble cause.