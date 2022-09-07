113 POs caught in August

SARGODHA, Sept 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :District police arrested 113 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the month of August whereas 250 cases were registered against drugs pushers after wide crackdown.

A police spokesman while releasing monthly performance report here on Wednesday said they recovered 103 kg charas, 9.

5 kg opium and 0.11 kg heroine,12 gram ice, 5555 bottles of liquor, and rounded up many drugs dealers.The police arrested 14 court absconders.