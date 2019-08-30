113 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 113 pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 169,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.2 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 12 of them on charges of tampering metres etc.