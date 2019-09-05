113 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 113 power pilferers in South Punjab on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 113 power pilferers in South Punjab on Thursday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan, and detected theft of 229,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.7 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against seven of them on various charges.