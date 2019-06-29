113 power pilferers held in South Punjab

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 113 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task force raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 156,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million was fine imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.