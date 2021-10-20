UrduPoint.com

113 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:07 PM

113 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 113 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,59,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.8 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered 13 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

