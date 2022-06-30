113 premises seal on violations of anti-dengue SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Thursday said that the District Health Authority(DHA) had shut down 113 premises over violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

While giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer told that the DHA had registered 78 FIRs, Challaned 403, issued notices to 1,985 and a fine of Rs 325,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

He added that the authority had completed the three indoor and seven outdoor surveillance cycles during the period.

In addition, Dr Sajjad updated that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 3,585,922 houses and found dengue larvae at 8,384 homes.

Similarly, he informed that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance inspected 1,443,892 spots and detected larvae at 874 places.

Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad informed, 34 more dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which one was declared probable.

The health officer added that Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ)Gujjar Khan had listed ten, THQs hospitals Murree and Kotli Sattian five, THQ, Taxila four, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)Rawalpindi three, Benazir Bhutto Hospital two while one probable case was recorded at Holy Family Hospital of total five suspects.

The health officer added prevailing weather had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the following days.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

