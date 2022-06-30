UrduPoint.com

113 Premises Seal On Violations Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

113 premises seal on violations of anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Thursday said that the District Health Authority(DHA) had shut down 113 premises over violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

While giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer told that the DHA had registered 78 FIRs, Challaned 403, issued notices to 1,985 and a fine of Rs 325,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

He added that the authority had completed the three indoor and seven outdoor surveillance cycles during the period.

In addition, Dr Sajjad updated that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 3,585,922 houses and found dengue larvae at 8,384 homes.

Similarly, he informed that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance inspected 1,443,892 spots and detected larvae at 874 places.

Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad informed, 34 more dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which one was declared probable.

The health officer added that Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ)Gujjar Khan had listed ten, THQs hospitals Murree and Kotli Sattian five, THQ, Taxila four, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)Rawalpindi three, Benazir Bhutto Hospital two while one probable case was recorded at Holy Family Hospital of total five suspects.

The health officer added prevailing weather had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the following days.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Water Murree Fine Rawalpindi Kotli Taxila January Family From Rains

Recent Stories

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

19 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

31 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

42 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

52 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

1 hour ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.