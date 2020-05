(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine here on 113 profiteers during past 24 hours.

The magistrates inspected 1186 shops in different bazaars and markets and found 113 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.