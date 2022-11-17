UrduPoint.com

113 Racers Register For 7th Thal Jeep Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

113 racers register for 7th Thal Jeep Rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 113 racers including four females have got themselves registered in the 7th Thal Jeep Rally, said officials of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

They informed that the drivers, racers and their colleagues attended the Navigators conference on Thursday.

The four-day 7th Thal Jeep Rally organized by TDCP has officially started today and the racers from different cities of the country have reached the Thal desert and Multan, they stated.

On opening day, technical examination of vehicles, tagging and medical check-up of drivers and their navigators were also conducted.

According to TDCP officials, registration of 113 racers was completed while 106 drivers participated last year. Four female racers were also participating in the Rally this year. Last year the number of women racers was seven.

A large number of people were present in Changa Manga dune and nearby areas.

