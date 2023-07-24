1,131-kg spurious black pepper seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 1,131 kilograms of spurious black pepper and sealed its production unit in the area of Thikriwala police station.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, said in a statement here on Monday that a team conducted raid near Sabzi Mandi Bypass Sadhar, where spurious black pepper was being manufactured with the help of plaster of Paris and other items.

Besides spurious black pepper, 35-kg maida (flour powder), 15-kg plaster of Paris and 26-kg other items, in addition to huge quantity of oil and prohibited colours were seized by the raiding team.

Later, the spurious pepper and other items were discarded. A criminal case was registered against the unit owner, he added.