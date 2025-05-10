1,132 Suspects Arrested In April In Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq, district police recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 7.9 million from arrested suspects in April.
Additionally, seven criminal gangs were traced and dismantled, leading to the recovery of approximately Rs 4.389 million in stolen assets and the arrest of 17 gang members. A total of 829 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered during April, resulting in the arrest of 1,132 suspects.
Likewise, 184 Proclaimed Offenders, 55 Court Absconders, 34 Target Offenders
were apprehended during targeted operations. In 40 cases related to illegal arms, the police recovered 23 pistols, six revolvers, four shotguns, two carbines, four repeaters, a rifle and 94 rounds of ammunition.
Demonstrating zero tolerance against drugs, the police registered 94 narcotics cases and seized 26.170 kg hashish, 2.120 kg heroin, 1675 liters of liquor, 134 grams of ice (methamphetamine)
and unearthed three distilleries. Five cases were registered against gamblers, 39
Illegal LPG/vehicle cases, six gas refilling cases, 15 against illegal fuel agencies, 46 cases for
beggary and 98 FIRs were also registered against power pilferers under the government’s anti-theft campaign.
Twenty-one cases were lodged for speeding. There was a strict ban on the amplifier and sound system and police arrested 67 suspects by lodging 18 cases. Likewise, 21 FIRs were lodged over hoax calls to police helpline 15.
