1,137 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 41 Deaths Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

1,137 new cases of coronavirus, 41 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1,137 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while the pandemic claimed 41 precious lives which turned the death toll to 5,851.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 189,362.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 671 new cases were reported in Lahore,10 in Kasur, one in Nankana Sahib,150 in Rawalpindi,13 in Jehlum,11 in Gujranwala, eight in Mandi Bahauddin,three in Narowal, 22 in Hafizabad, 49 in Sialkot,19 in Gujrat, 59 in Faisalabad,13 in Toba Tek Singh, 31 in Chineot, one in Jhang, four in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, seven in Multan, one in Vehari,11 in Khanewal, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Rajanpur, two in Bahawalpur, seven in Bahawalnagar, 26 in Rahimyar Khan,one in Okara,one in Pakpatan and three cases were reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,565,948 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 173,289 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and covertheir faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

