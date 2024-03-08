1139 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The district police claimed to nabbed 1139 proclaimed offenders(POs) so far from various parts of Faisalabad during the current year.

According to police spokesman here on Friday that teams arrested 1139 POs including 275 POs of category-A and 864 POs of category-B.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Captain(retired) Muhammad Ali Zia also activated police team to get red warrants of all the proclaimed offenders who escaped overseas and ensure their arrest with the help of international police by utilizing all available resources,he added.