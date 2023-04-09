Close
114 Candidates Submitted Nomination Papers In Five Provincial Constituencies PP1 To PP5

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

114 candidates submitted nomination papers in five provincial constituencies PP1 to PP5

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A total of 114 candidates submitted their nomination papers in the five provincial Constituencies PP1 to PP5 of Attock district, out of which only Rah-E-Haq Party candidate Allamah Iftikhar Ahmad Faruqi from Pindi Gheib constituency submitted his nomination papers rejected.

There are 113 candidates, including Chairman PTI Imran Khan's close friend former SAPM Malik Amin Aslam, his son Malik Shamsher Aslam, former provincial minister PMLN ticket holder Jahangir Khanzada, the leader of Major Group MNA Major (Rtd) Tahir Sadiq's son Zain Elahi PP-3, are very popular in constitutions.

16 candidates in PP-1 , 24 candidates in PP-2, 24 candidates in PP-3, 23 candidates in PP-4, 26 candidates in PP-5 the papers are accepted . District Returning Officer for Attock is Rao Atif Raza & District Election Commissioner Noor Khattab will supervise the election process.

