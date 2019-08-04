UrduPoint.com
114 Criminals Including 78 POs Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::District police during July month arrested 115 criminals including 78 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession said officials on Sunday.

During search operations against criminals the police arrested 115 persons and lodged FIRs against 174 persons.

The police recovered three hand grenades, 13 Kalashnikovs, 115 pistols, one kalakov, 30 rifles, 77 guns, 30 kilogram hashish, 56 bottle liqueur, one kilogram heroin, 5 kilogram bang and others.

Talking to media District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash said that the police will take actions against outlaws to clean the area from criminals.

