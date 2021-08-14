UrduPoint.com

114 Drivers Fined, 54 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Saturday fined 114 drivers and sealed 54 shops including a plaza over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud a crackdown has continued against the violators.

The officers of district administration visited business centres, bus stations and commuters' vehicles. During checking Speen Ghar plaza situated on Kohat Road was also sealed over violation of SOPs.

During checking of BRT stations and buses, the officers of district administration fined 74 commuters over not wearing safety masks and also sealed six bus stations on G.T. Road.

