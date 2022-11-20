UrduPoint.com

114 More People Affected By Dengue Virus In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

114 more people affected by dengue virus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 114 more people were affected by dengue virus and the number of people affected by dengue virus in the province has reached 21984, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told here Sunday.

He disclosed that 31 cases were reported in Peshawar and the total number of dengue virus cases was increased to 9249.

He said 27 dengue cases were reported in Mardan and the total number of dengue virus cases reached to 442, the official of the Health Department told.

He said 15 new cases were reported in Lower Dir, 16 in Bannu, 11 in Kohat and 5 in Bathagram and during the last 24 hours, 7 more patients were admitted to the hospital with this the total number became 23. The Health Department official said that 18 people had died of dengue in the province so far this year.

