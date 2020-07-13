114 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh Police in two days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :With 114 new cases reported in last two days, around 2210 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He said currently 1608 officers and personnel were under treatment while 586 had returned to their homes after recovering from the deadly virus.

The spokesman said as many as 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.