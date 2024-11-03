Open Menu

114 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

114 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The dengue outbreak in Punjab shows no signs of slowing, as the total number of cases has risen to 6,011 this year. Health authorities reported 114 new cases on Sunday, spread across 36 districts in the province, with Rawalpindi bearing the brunt of the surge.

According to recent Health Department data, Rawalpindi alone reported 105 cases in the past 24 hours, marking it as the hardest-hit area in recent weeks. Throughout Punjab, 954 cases were reported over the last week, further intensifying the situation. Lahore reported four new cases, while Attock, Multan, Khanewal, Sialkot, and Sahiwal each confirmed one new case during the same period.

In response to the alarming increase, the Health Department has assured the public that all necessary resources are being mobilized to address the crisis. Medicine supplies have been stocked in public hospitals across the province to ensure proper care for dengue patients.

For residents seeking information, treatment, or wishing to register complaints, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to curb the dengue spread.

