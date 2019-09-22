UrduPoint.com
114 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 114 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Sunday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 202,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.5 million was imposed on pilferers on charges of tampering with metres, etc.

